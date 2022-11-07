NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was cut down Wednesday from the Pisgah National Forest.

Now the tree will take a journey from the national forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. capitol building beginning Nov. 5.

Along the journey, the tree will parade through many towns in North Carolina.

Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy. The schedule of events includes:

Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Western North Carolina Agricultural Center located at 761 Boylston Hwy in Fletcher.

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherokee County Courthouse located at 75 Peachtree Street in Murphy and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oconaluftee Island Park Event Site located at 181 Tsali Blvd in Cherokee.

Monday, Nov. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Pisgah Forest Ranger Station & Visitor Center located at 1600 Pisgah Hwy in Pisgah Forest and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marion Main Street located between Court Street and Fort Street in Marion.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Avery County Courthouse located at 200 Montezuma Street in Newland, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Watauga High School located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Newton located at 33 East A Street in Newton.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veteran`s Memorial Park located at 691 W. Lebanon Street in Mount Airy and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Troy Town Hall located at 15 N Main Street in Troy.

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the North Carolina Zoo located at 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro.

Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Carolina Veteran’s Home located at 2150 Hull Road in Kinston.

Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Point Park located at 210 E Front Street in New Bern.

Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site located at 500 Fort Raleigh Road in Manteo.

To track the tree’s journey, click here.