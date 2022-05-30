GREENVILLE, N.C. — Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates, calling it the “Great Resignation”.

The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted by most by COVID-19 are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed “The Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their job each month.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on how frequently people are leaving their place of employment. The ten states with the highest resignation rate over the last year are:

Alaska

Florida

Arizona

South Carolina

Georgia

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

Wyoming

Alabama

Stats including North Carolina:

North Carolina Job Resignation Stats

Resignation rate during the latest month: 3.50%

Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.38%

Overall rank: 8th highest in the country

As the economy has started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant surge in job openings, with some employers even struggling to fill their open positions. Because of this, new applications have a lot of leverage going into interviews.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, click here.