22-year-old North Carolina A&T volleyball star dies from an aneurysm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University student-athlete passed away on Sunday at the age of 22, the university announced.

Fatimah Shabazz, an All-MEAC member of the university’s volleyball team, died of complications from an aneurysm.

“We are heartbroken by Fatimah’s passing,” A&T coach Hal Clifton said. “Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court but a very sweet person off the court.”

In the spring of 2021, Shabazz led the MEAC in kills per set (3.69), ranked fifth in the league in hitting percentage (.336) and ninth in blocks per set (0.64).

In her career, Shabazz also celebrated two MEAC southern division regular-season championships and the volleyball program’s first-ever win over a Power Five school as the Aggies defeated Virginia Tech, 3-2 on Sept. 18, 2021, the university said.

Shabazz graduated from N.C. A&T with a 3.71-grade point average and a degree in pre-law/liberal studies. She was a first-semester graduate student before passing away.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

To read more of the university’s announcement, click here.