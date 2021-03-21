23 homes in Durham evacuated after truck crash triggers gas leak

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak caused by a crash in the 1100 block of Fargo Street resulted in all 23 of the homes in that block being evacuated for about five hours Saturday.

Authorities say a pick-up truck rolled down an embankment and came to a stop over a gas meter next to a house shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

A strong odor of gas was reported in and around the house.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded to the incident.

Just after 4 p.m. authorities said the gas had been shut off by Dominion Energy and residents were allowed back in their homes.

Fargo Street between Enterprise Street and Umstead Street was still closed.

No one was injured.