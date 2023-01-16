IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Mr. Michel Clarke, was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Clarke had been killed and the search for a suspect ensued, according to the sheriff’s report. Clarke’s son, 23-year-old Carlton Clarke, was identified as the suspect and is currently being sought on a felony murder arrest warrant.

Iredell County Sheriff

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The suspect has a criminal history that includes breaking and entering.