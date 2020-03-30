Live Now
2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in Halifax County

North Carolina

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County Public Health System reports the second case of COVID 19 has been confirmed in Halifax County. 

The county’s health system is continuing to monitor the positive case while following CDC guidelines for monitoring. 

Health officials are currently following up with other people who may have been exposed to this person.

This second case does not appear to be connected to the first positive case in Halifax County.

The first positive case was reported on Friday by the Halifax County Public Health System.

