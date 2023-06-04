BEAVERDAM TOWNSHIP, N.C. (WNCN) — An earthquake was reported in western North Carolina early Sunday morning.

The 3.2 magnitude quake hit at 6:09 a.m. about 2.4 miles north of West Canton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CBS 17 meteorologist Lance Blocker said the magnitude was enough to feel in the area and could have caused some minor damage, but he said he has not gotten any damage reports yet.

The reported location was in the Beaverdam Township close to Clark Cemetery and The Glamping Collective on Crabtree Mountain Road.

Several churches are also located in the area off of I-40/Andrew Jackson Highway, including Rockwood United Methodist Church, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Old Thickety Church and Thickety Baptist Church Parsonage.

It struck about 17.5 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina, and about 28.6 miles northwest of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

The report said it also hit about 40.7 miles south of Greenville, Tennessee, and about 149.9 miles northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Sunday’s earthquake hit at a depth of 2 kilometers or about 1.2 miles.

CBS 17 meteorologist Lance Blocker said this comes after there were four earthquakes in North Carolina last week.