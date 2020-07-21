3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 north in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were killed in a fiery traffic collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate-87 in Knightdale Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. near the Hodge Road exit. Troopers said a Honda Accord was speeding when it crossed over the median and crashed head-on with a Dodge Dart.

The Accord caught fire. The driver and passenger and driver of the Dodge all died in the crash, troopers said.

Tre’shon Pope, 19, of Washington, was identified as the driver of the Accord. Troopers said dental records are being used to identify his passenger. Yameer Greene, 26, of Knightdale, was identified as the driver of the Dodge.

There were multiple witnesses and video of the collision, troopers said.

The interstate was closed for a few hours before reopening around 2:30 p.m., according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation alert.