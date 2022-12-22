PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus in the 400 block of Ocean Highway about 15 miles south of Elizabeth City, Perquimans County Emergency Services said.

Multiple calls for the crash on Ocean Highway/U.S. Route 17 came in to the Perquimans County 911 Center at 12:46 p.m., with public safety crews and school officials arriving at the scene to find a school bus transporting middle and high school students with damage to the rear, where it had been struck by a second vehicle, Perquimans County Emergency Services said.

Eleven students, a bus monitor and bus driver were on the school bus at the time of the crash, and the students were taken off the bus because it was still in the road, with accoutability maintained by school officials.

Several people involved in the crash were evaluated by EMS, with one person taken from the scene to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Students were transferred to an alternate bus and taken to the Perquimans County Middle School media center, according to the county’s Emergency Services, where a second person asked to be taken to the hospital. A third person went by personal vehicle for further evaluation.

Because there was still debris in the roadway and for the safety of crews on the scene, the northbound lane of Ocean Highway was closed temporarily and traffic was diverted.

School officials contacted a parent or guardian for each student and directed them to pick up their child at the media center.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the media center, including Perquimans County Schools Central Office staff, Perquimans County Middle School staff, Winfall Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.