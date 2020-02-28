3 killed in crash on Interstate 40; box truck driver charged

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three Georgia men helping to install a guardrail on Interstate 40 in North Carolina were killed when a box truck hit a construction truck, pushing the truck into them as they stood in the road, N.C. State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The three died when a box truck driven by Logan Lee Casey, 27, of Cary struck the rear of a stationary construction vehicle that was equipped with a crash cushion and a board with a lighted directional arrow indicating a lane closure, the patrol told news sources. That crash shoved the construction vehicle into the workers.

Noah Logan Hamilton, 22, of Bonaire, Georgia; and Austin Melton, 21, and Dustin Gelinas, 20, both of Jesup, Georgia., were working for a contracted crew repairing a guardrail when they were struck and killed around 3:25 a.m. Thursday, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

Casey was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Swagger said.

N.C. Department of Transportation rerouted westbound traffic off the interstate at Exit 162. I-40 was closed for about six hours, Swagger said.