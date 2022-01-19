3-month-old girl killed in crash on I-85 in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 3-month-old girl died when she was ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 85 in North Carolina, police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a car driven by Shanelle Johnson, 39, of Raleigh, tried to merge into the far left lane from the far right lane, the Durham Police Department said in a news release reported by news outlets.

Police said Johnson tried to pass another car, but hit its left rear corner, causing her car to overturn several times before coming to rest upright in the far left lane.

The 3-month-old and a 4-year-old were ejected from the car when it overturned, according to police. Neither child was secured in the car, police said. The unidentified 3-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries, police said Wednesday. Johnson was also taken to the hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Johnson was cited by police for misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16, according to the news release.