3 N.C. Coastal Reserve sites close to reduce risk of the spread of COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will close select reserve sites to visitors effective Friday at 7:30 p.m. to protect public safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Closures specifically apply to wet/dry beaches and uplands at the sites, while waters remain accessible for visitors to navigate through and utilize for recreational activities as long as they follow social distancing and gathering restrictions and guidelines.
The reserves will continue working with local authorities and encourage residents to comply with the guidelines and directives of state and local leaders to protect themselves and their communities.
- Rachel Carson Reserve in Beaufort CLOSED
- Masonboro Island Reserve near Wilmington CLOSED
- Bird Island Reserve near Sunset Beach CLOSED
The remaining sites remain open, though some local governments have limited area access to residents only.
- Currituck Banks Reserve near Corolla OPEN
- Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve in Kitty Hawk OPEN
- Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve near Columbia OPEN
- Buxton Woods Reserve on Hatteras Island OPEN
- Permuda Island Reserve near Topsail Island OPEN
- Zeke’s Island Reserve near Kure Beach OPEN
- Bald Head Woods Reserve on Bald Head IslandOPEN
Additional guidance and updates can be found on N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve website and social media accounts.