3 N.C. Coastal Reserve sites close to reduce risk of the spread of COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will close select reserve sites to visitors effective Friday at 7:30 p.m. to protect public safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Closures specifically apply to wet/dry beaches and uplands at the sites, while waters remain accessible for visitors to navigate through and utilize for recreational activities as long as they follow social distancing and gathering restrictions and guidelines.

The reserves will continue working with local authorities and encourage residents to comply with the guidelines and directives of state and local leaders to protect themselves and their communities.