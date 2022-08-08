AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash during a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, it began with the police pursuit conducted by the Dare County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 a.m. A deputy was chasing a Chevy Camaro from Virginia; both vehicles were headed northbound on NC12 in Avon.

The sheriff’s office’s vehicle had lights and sirens on during the pursuit, authorities say.

During the pursuit, the Camaro passed a third vehicle, a truck, also headed northbound. As the sheriff’s office’s vehicle attempted to pass the truck, it collided with the vehicle when the truck made a left turn.

Officials say the truck driver did not see the deputy. The 5 occupants inside the truck were from Pennsylvania. Three of the occupants were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The deputy refused treatment following the crash.

The Camaro was later apprehended and a person was taken into custody.