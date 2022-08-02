GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event.

Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh.

According to sources with the university, the fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. at a souvenir tent during a track and field event for the NC AAU Junior Olympics, which is being held this week at North Carolina A&T. The track and field event was set to run from Aug. 1 through 6

“I was doing my warmup lap when I first started seeing everybody running,” said Bianca Evuleocha who was supposed to run the 100-meter dash for 15- and 16-year-olds. “I didn’t know what was going on of course. I was crossing a couple of people. I heard there was someone who had a gun, and there was fight that broke out. That’s when I started running toward my mom, trying to find my mom.”

They canceled the rest of the day’s events and the stadium was cleared. The events will begin Wednesday instead and the schedule will be revised.

AAU Track and Field released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon: