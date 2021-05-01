3-year-old dies after being pinned between vehicle, house in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County family is grieving the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in front of her home.

FOX8 spoke with the little girl’s uncle who had tears in his eyes when he told us his niece didn’t survive the accident.

It’s been a long 24 hours for the family who asked to not be on camera.

It was a heartbreaking scene along Miles Moffitt Road in Asheboro Thursday as a little girl was flown to a nearby hospital. She died around midnight.

Investigators told FOX8 an inexperienced adult driver without a license was at the wheel moving the vehicle in the driveway of a home along Miles Moffitt Road. The 3-year-old was also in the driveway outside of the car.

The driver then backed into the child and the house, the sheriff’s office said.

A Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told FOX8 this accident is still being investigated.

It is unclear if the driver was related to the little girl.