32 pounds of liquid methamphetamine seized in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Special Operations Unit of the Thomasville Police Department have charged two people in connection to a huge amount of liquid methamphetamine seized on June 2.

Homeland Security and the United States Postal Service joined the Thomasville Police Department for a joint investigation. Detectives seized the methamphetamine along with $21,740 in cash and two cars.

The street value of the liquid meth is around $550,000.

Oscar Gutierrez Uribe, 42, was charged with trafficking and received a $500,000 bond.

Yesenia Marisol Vasquez, 48, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetemine, and received a $250,000 bond.

They are both in the Davidson County jail.