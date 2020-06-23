36,921 patients presumed to be recovered across NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is 36,921.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if

hospitalization status is unknown.

The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

Health officials said, estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms is not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

It is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness.

This interval was chosen based on the World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, and in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state health departments.

A median recovery time of two weeks from illness onset for mild cases and three to six weeks for patients with severe or the disease was reported by WHO.