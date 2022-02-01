36th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival announces 2022 date and lineup

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC – The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce, which serves Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Ft. Fisher, and New Hanover County, has announced that it will host the 36th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival on Saturday, June 4 in Carolina Beach, NC. The festival takes place on the beach in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, with bands performing on the oceanfront stage.

Headliners for this year’s Festival include Jim Quick and Coastline, The Band of Oz and North Tower. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1 for $35 each at the Chamber offices, at various retailers and on Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available on the day of the Festival for $40 each. Festival patrons may bring their own chairs, coolers, and food onto the beach to enjoy throughout the day. Space for 10×10 tents may be reserved through the Chamber office.

“The Carolina Beach Music Festival is the longest-running beach music festival in the United States that is still held on the beach,” said Lynn Halterman, Chairman of the Carolina Beach Music Festival. “It’s a truly unique event that draws beach music enthusiasts from up and down the East Coast who get to enjoy a day of great music, shag dancing, and the very best that Pleasure Island has to offer.”

ABOUT THE BANDS

Jim Quick and Coastline, like their namesake the Atlantic Coastline Railroad, have been traveling the tracks of the southeast and connecting with loyal fans for more than 25 years. The band pulls from Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana to create their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul. Frontman Jim Quick and his band maintain an average of 250 tour dates per year and are best known for capturing the spirit of musical traditions born and bred in small-town Americana.

The Band of Oz originated in Eastern North Carolina 55 years ago as a part-time band playing frat parties and high school proms across the south. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since then, they have made an exceptional name for themselves and have performed at top venues and festivals throughout the southeast. Today’s Band of Oz features eight members, a full horn section, and performs more than 200 shows per year.

The North Tower band has been one of the south’s great party bands for more than 35 years, playing beach, funk, Top 40, and oldies songs. They’ll bring sizzling brass and powerful vocals that will have you dancing in the sun and the sand.

The gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the festival and bands will take the stage at 11:00 a.m.. Corporate sponsorships for this event are available ranging from $500 up to $7,500.

Founded more than 75 years ago, the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is the oldest business organization on Pleasure Island. For additional information, visit pleasureislandnc.org.