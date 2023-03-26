RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beach house slid in the ocean and broke apart earlier this month at the Outer Banks, officials at the coast are planning another shoreline cleanup to remove dangerous debris.

The first clean-up after the home’s destruction on March 13 ended up with 20 trucks filled with debris from the beach.

Several photos and video caught the action as the one-story home at 23228 East Point Drive in Rodanthe fell into the ocean.

National Park Service photo

National Park Service photo

National Park Service photo

National Park Service photo

National Park Service photo

National Park Service photo

Dozens of people helped in the cleanup the day after the home collapsed.

Planks filled with dangerous nails were among all the debris that was spread along 21 miles of beaches, officials said.

“Varying levels of debris associated with the house collapse have been spotted on Seashore beaches between the north end of Rodanthe and the south end of Avon,” Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said.

National Park Service photo of the home that fell into the ocean on March 13.

A day later, on March 15, more than 40 park service employees participated in a large-scale cleanup effort using pickup trucks, front-end loaders, dump trucks and dumpsters, resulting in 42 truckloads of debris being removed from the beach.

A volunteer clean-up event is now planned for next weekend.

The North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) is coordinating a volunteer beach cleanup event from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

National Park Service photo of debris from one clean-up event.

Garbage bags can be picked up at Cape Hatteras National Seashore oceanside off-road vehicle ramps 2 through 55, and ramp 70. For more information, contact Tom Brueckner at tom.brueckner@ncbba.org.