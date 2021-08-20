4 dead, 5 unaccounted for after severe storms in Haywood County

UPDATE: Haywood County Emergency Services Officials said Friday afternoon that two additional people are dead and 5 are unaccounted for after severe storms Tuesday.

Their identities have not be released.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy and most especially to those who have lost loved ones,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead and seven people are unaccounted for Friday after severe storms in Haywood County.

The sheriff’s office identified the two victims as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68. Both men were from the Cruso community.

We previously reported that 20 people were unaccounted for on Thursday. As of Friday, seven people remain missing, the other 13 have been accounted for and reunited with family.

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

Downtown Canton, NC was flooded Tuesday evening. The water has since mostly receded. (Kelley Allred)

Emergency Management said 10 -15 bridges are still out in the Cruso area, not including private bridges.

Severe storm damage in Cruso, N.C.

Ayla Ferrone took viewers on a walking tour of some of the damage.

Donation Centers have been established at Bethel Baptist Church off of Pigeon Road. Pods have been established at Canton Baptist and through the county to distribute items to those in need.

Anyone in Haywood County who needs help and assistance is asked to call (828) 356-2022 instead of 911.