4 juveniles in hospital, 1 in critical condition after stolen car crashes into house in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four juveniles are in the hospital after a car crashed into a house on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Cloister Drive at 4:10 p.m. on a report of a crash.

At the scene, police determined that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma ran off the road and hit a house.

Four juveniles in the Tacoma were taken to the hospital. Three have non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. One is in critical condition but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area prior to the crash.

The vehicle was later found to have been reported stolen.

There was minor damage to the home. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.