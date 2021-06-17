1 dead, 1 critically injured in quadruple shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a person was killed and another was critically injured in a quadruple shooting Thursday night.

Police said on Twitter that four people were shot along the 1600 block of Holloway Street, which is near the intersection of North Briggs Avenue. Police later told CBS 17 that one person has since died in the shooting.

Police said the incident began as an argument. One man died at the scene. Another man was in critical condition.

The other two victims — a man and a woman — were described by police as bystanders. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

A neighbor said they heard 14 shots.

In Raleigh, two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday night — one near Triangle Town Center and one near downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.