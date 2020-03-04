4-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction in Liberty; police still looking for suspect

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old girl in Liberty, according to Liberty police.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a report that a noncustodial parent possibly abducted 4-year-old child.

Imonie Arily Stanback was abducted from Freedom Preschool by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child, according to Liberty police.

The child was found unharmed after an investigation by Liberty police, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the U.S. Marshalls Office, the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office, the Randolph County Department of Social Services, the Asheboro Police Department and several other North Carolina law enforcement agencies.

The child has been reunited with her foster parents.

Hennessey Stanback is wanted on a warrant for abduction of children.

Asheboro police arrested Ryran Stanback on charges that are not related to the abduction.