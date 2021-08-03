4-year-old girl, man injured in weekend road rage shooting still in hospital, Granville County deputies say

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Both victims in a weekend road rage shooting are still in the hospital, Granville County officials said Monday afternoon.

A 4-year-old girl and a man who was driving a car are at Duke Hospital in Durham after the man and a driver in another car exchanged gunfire Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. along Watkins Road and ended in the parking lot of the Providence Grocery store at 4626 Old N.C. 75, Granville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Coppock said.

The wounded girl and man were in the same car, Coppock said.

The man who fired shots from the other vehicle was not injured, according to Coppock and Granville County Sheriff’s Office Det. Jay Poplawski.

Poplawski said he briefly spoke to the hospitalized man Sunday, but he was “still in pain.”

He said he is hoping to talk to the man by Thursday before any charges could be filed.

Poplawski said he already interviewed the other man.

“We know how it ended but we don’t know how it started yet,” Poplawski said.

Coppock said the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and other investigators are reviewing surveillance video taken from the grocery store’s cameras.