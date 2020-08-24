40+ NC State students in 2 new COVID-19 clusters, at least 500 in quarantine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University reported more than 40 new COVID-19 cases between the Delta Zeta and Lamba Chi Alpha houses on Sunday.

The houses sit just a few feet apart from each other, they join several other Greek houses at N.C. State now battling the virus.

News of the two new locations of COVID-19 clusters comes after officials reported large off-campus parties. The university is switching to online classes Monday in hopes of slowing the spread.

“They’ve taken enough precautions it’s just up to the students to make sure they follow those rules,” said Lenny Thai, a freshman.

A group of wrestlers worry people not following the rules will continue to impact their college experience — their wrestling season has already been pushed back to January.

“If the frats want to have a football season and a sports season then they have to wear their mask, social distance all the good stuff so they can watch football and wrestling,” said Isaac Trumbel Jr., a freshman.

The school says students can stay in their dorm if needed, but many have decided to head home, unsure what their college experience will consist of now.

“We didn’t get freshman orientation in person. We’re not getting the big freshman meet-up that everybody else got, so we’re not really getting the chance to be together as a class and get to know each other and it’s hard,” said Madison Bunton, a freshman.

More than 500 N.C. State students are in quarantine. The students in the latest clusters have been identified, are isolating and contact tracing is underway.