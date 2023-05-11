CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $400 million mega tennis stadium could be coming to the Queen City.

A proposal, labeled “Project Break Point,” was made to move a high-level ATP and WTA tennis tournament to Charlotte during a planned City of Charlotte economic development meeting on Wednesday morning.

Several officials support the proposal, including former International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO and player Todd Martin. They aim to move the Western and Southern Open into a new stadium built in the River District development near Steele Creek.

The tourney is a Masters 1000-level tournament, the level just below a grand slam, and features both the ATP and WTA and has a prime placement in the calendar, two weeks before the US Open. The tournament takes place in August and is set to expand to a two-week tournament beginning in 2025.

An entire tennis center, including multiple stadiums, is being proposed, and an amphitheater is also part of the discussion.

During the meeting, members who presented the proposal said the land would be reserved for a new middle and high school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and about ten acres for a public park controlled by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation would also be a part of the development plans.

The proposal is backed by Ben Navarro, the billionaire founder of Sherman Financial Group and one of the recent finalists to acquire the Carolina Panthers.