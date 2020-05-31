450 NC National Guard troops activated in wake of looting, vandalism, Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday that he had contacted mayors across the state where protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd left damage in various cities over the last two days.

Cooper said that the state was providing resources to cities to help them in the wake of looting and vandalism.

About 450 troops from the N.C. National Guard have been activated and would be made available to help, Cooper said.

Charlotte and Raleigh leaders have requested assistance from the state, according to Cooper.

Cooper added that the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol would also be available to help.

Cooper also spoke about Floyd who died Monday in Minneapolis after a policeman was seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest.

Cooper said the death “broke open painful wounds.”

He spoke about the protests in several North Carolina cities that started peacefully, but later turned violent.

“In a number of cities across our state over the last two days, protesters gathered to seek justice,” Cooper said.

“But, I fear the cry of people is being drowned out by the noise of riots,” he added.

Cooper said that he spoke with Floyd’s siter, who lives in Hoke County.

“George Floyd should be alive — along with many others,” he said. “All of us should have done more to protect them.”