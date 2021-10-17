5 killed in single-vehicle crash on Capital Boulevard, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road Sunday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the road.

Police said the SUV carrying five people was traveling inbound on Capital Boulevard at the time.

Police said the driver ran off the road to the right and hit a concrete bridge abutment.

Capital Boulevard was closed until 1 p.m. Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.