5 Monroe police officers threaten legal action against Monroe councilwoman

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five Monroe police officers are threatening legal action against the City of Monroe and a councilwoman.

This follows an incident involving Councilwoman Angelia James at a Monroe hotel. Bodycam video from September 9, 2021, shows officers responding to the Fairfield Inn and Suites for a ‘disturbing the peace’ call.

The video shows James threatening to fire officers and even the police chief.

In documents obtained by Fox 46, those officers state James committed multiple assaults, defamation, slander, created a hostile work environment, harassment, and caused emotional distress.

Following the event, Monroe City Council voted to censure James, but that was the extent of it.

James told FOX 46 she was exhausted and stressed when this happened, but officers wanted to see more. They’re requesting the City of Monroe open a formal investigation into James’ actions. They want the city to give their attorney a formal response within seven business days to discuss a resolution.

If it doesn’t happen, they plan to move forward with legal action.