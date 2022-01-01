5 shootings, 6 victims reported in Durham as town heads into New Year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more shootings were confirmed Saturday morning in Durham, bringing the city’s total to six victims on the final day of 2021 and into the new year.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Durham police responded to the 2700 block of Independence Ave. and located a male who suffered a gunshot wound.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined it was an accidental gunshot and the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

His identity had not been released at this time.

Additionally, at 12:56 a.m., Durham saw its second shooting of the New Year when officers responded to the 1800 block of Cheek Road.

An adult female was located with a non-life threatening injury with the preliminary investigation suggesting it was caused by a grazed by a bullet. However, police have not finalized that determination according to an email from Durham police Saturday morning.

Furthermore, four other people were shot during this time frame in the city.

Just after midnight on Saturday in the 2900 block of Carolyn Drive, a man was also grazed by a bullet.

Additionally, at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fiske Street, two other men were shot and showed up at a local hospital a short time later. Both males were later identified as teenagers.

One victim, a 17-year-old, was seriously injured in the shooting, while the other victim, a 16-year-old, appeared to suffer injuries that are non-life-threatening, police said in an email.

Officers said they are still investigating this shooting that happened in a neighborhood off N. Miami Boulevard just north of Holloway Street.

Finally, another woman was a victim of a gunshot wound approximately 40 minutes after the double shooting that occurred in the neighborhood off of N. Miami Boulevard. She is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road, that is within blocks of the double shooting.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected at this time.

CBS 17’s Brea Hollingsworth will have more tonight at 6 p.m.