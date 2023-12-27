RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year comes with new laws. Sixteen new laws are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

Voting laws

Initially vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper but then overridden by Republicans in the General Assembly, Senate Bill 747 makes changes to the state’s voting system.

Previously, the law allowed same-day voter applicants to be denied if two mailed notices to the registrant’s mailing address were returned as undeliverable. The new law makes applicants ineligible to vote if one notice is returned as undeliverable.

The bill also makes 7:30 p.m. on Election Day the deadline for mail-in voting and gives more power to poll observers.

New online pornography restrictions

The Pornography Age Verification Enforcement Act, or the PAVE Act, is part of House Bill 8 which made various changes to the state’s general statutes.

The law will require companies who publish or distribute pornography to have an age verification system in place to ensure visitors are 18 years or older. Companies will not be allowed to keep any information shared through age verification.

Internet providers will not be held responsible for violating age verification solely for providing access or connection to or from a website.

License plate readers

An increasing number of police departments are installing license plate readers to find suspects or vehicles that may be connected to a crime. Portions of Senate Bill 409 went into effect earlier this year, but on Jan. 1, the law will authorize the North Carolina Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with the State Bureau of Investigation to start a new license plate reader pilot program.

Under the program, information collected from the readers can be used to locate a stolen car, find a missing person, locate someone with an outstanding warrant, or other uses related to criminal investigations. The bill clarifies that cameras cannot be used for the enforcement of traffic violations.

Stop Addiction Fraud Ethics Act

House Bill 415 puts more regulations in place for operators of addiction recovery and treatment centers in hopes of providing more transparency.

Under the bill, operators will need to produce accurate and complete advertising materials in plain, easy-to-understand language. These materials must include the types and methods of services provided or used, where they are provided, the average lengths of stay at the treatment facility, the treatment facility’s name and brand, a brief summary of any financial relationships between the treatment facility and any publisher of marketing or advertising.

The bill also makes it a Class G felony to engage in patient brokering or provide kickbacks for people referring patients to recovery programs.

Electric vehicle registrations

The state budget makes room for an increase in electric vehicle registration fees at the turn of the new year.

Electric vehicle registration fees will increase from $140.25 to $180 annually, to be deposited into the Highway Fund. By July 2024, the fee is expected to increase again by 19.1% to $214.38 annually.

It also creates a new additional registration fee for plug-in hybrid vehicles of $90 annually, to be deposited into the Highway Fund. That is also expected to increase by 2024 by 19.1% to reach $107 annually.

Teen driving laws

The new teen driver law increases the amount of time young drivers are required to hold their learner permit. Beginning Jan. 1, teen drivers will need to have their Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for nine months instead of the current six months before being able to get their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.

Teen drivers seeking a Level 2 license are required to: