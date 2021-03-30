6-year-old faces life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 6-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Bethabara Park Boulevard in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 7:41 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard.
Police say three vehicles were involved, including a black SUV.
The 6-year-old was in the black SUV. The vehicle suffered extensive damage to the front and back.
A white car in front was also involved. The extent of damage is unknown.
The initial report concerned a person who was on the ground.
No further details were released about the child’s injuries.
All lanes of Bethabara Park Boulevard between University Parkway and Merehunt Drive are closed.