6-year-old NC boy is missing – possibly with his dad, Spring Lake police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a missing boy who may be with his father.

The incident was reported as a missing child Sunday morning in the area of Eppingdale Drive in Spring Lake, police said.

Lucas Kinlaw, 6, was last seen in the Spring Lake area of Cumberland County, according to Spring Lake police.

The boy was “last known to be in the care of his father” Willard Kinlaw, a police news release said.

Anyone with any information about either person is asked to call 911 or Spring Lake Police at 910-436-0350.