TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been six decades since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, one of the most somber days in history.

Years later, an Iredell County business produces something fondly associated with his time in the White House. Troutman Chair Company’s furniture may be rooted in Southern tradition, but the “Official Kennedy Rocker” they make is named after the leader famous for his Boston accent.

While in office, JFK sparked the resurgence of the rocking chair.

“I mean this chair’s iconic if you think about it,” said owner Jean Land.

Inside the facility, we got a front-row seat to timeless wood craftsmanship. Troutman Chair was established in 1924, nearly a century ago. The company says everything made there is touched by some 26 sets of hands.

As the story goes, Dr. Janet Travell, bought a chair made by P&P Chair Company based in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“[Kennedy] was sitting in her office and he said, ‘I’m comfortable sitting in this chair. Can you get me one?’” Land told Queen City News.

Dr. Travell prescribed the rocker to Kennedy for chronic back pain to help relieve tension. In the Oval Office, the President was often photographed sitting on his furniture of choice. In one image, our 35th President is seen rocking in a room that includes legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow.

“He owned a dozen, and rode in one on Air Force One,” Land says.

The original creators of the piece, P&P Chair, called it the Carolina Rocker. After all those White House photo opportunities, demand for it took off.

President John F. Kennedy meets with members of the United States Commission on Information. (Clockwise from left): Sigurd S. Larmon, Chairman of Young and Rubicam; J. Leonard Reinsch, Executive Director of WSB Atlanta radio station; Jonathan Daniels, Editor of the Raleigh News and Observer; President Kennedy (in rocking chair); Dr. Mark A. May, Professor Emeritus at Yale University; Lewis Douglas, former Ambassador to the United Kingdom (back to camera); journalist Edward R. Murrow, Director of the United States Information Agency (USIA) (back to camera). Yellow Oval Room, White House, Washington, D.C. (JFK Presidential Library)

President John F. Kennedy (sitting in rocking chair) meets with publisher of the New York Journal-American newspaper, Kingsbury Smith. Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C. (JFK Presidential Library)

President John F. Kennedy meets with Carlos Martínez Sotomayor, Foreign Minister of Chile. Carlos Martínez Sotomayor (seated on couch); President Kennedy (in rocking chair); Walter Müller, Ambassador of Chile (at back); others unidentified. Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C. (JFK Presidential Library)

View of President John F. Kennedy’s rocking chair and desk (the H.M.S. Resolute desk) in the Oval Office, White House, Washington, D.C. (JFK Presidential Library)

“[P&P Chair was] invited to the White House and they politely declined, saying they had so much work to do they couldn’t get away,” Land said, referring to the flood of orders.

In 2009, when P&P went out of business, Troutman Chair bought the rights to the rocker design, carrying on a Carolina Rocker tradition with a new name.

“This [Official Kennedy Rocker] becomes a friend, this chair becomes something they don’t want to part with,” says Land.

Troutman Chair’s work is also prominent at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The rocking chairs were first placed at the airport in 1997 and have become a comfortable staple for visitors.

24 years ago, Land took the reins from the Brown family, who founded the company. Each oak chair is like a puzzle that’s built to last.

“Notice, there’s no glue,” Land says.

“What we do is we ‘encourage’ the chair to come together gently so that we don’t crack posts or break dowels,” she added.

It takes a large stack of interlocking pieces to make one chair. Beyond the labor and materials required, it’s the Kennedy connection that makes it a conversation piece. “It’s kind of an honor to be able to do this,” Land said.