ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today welcomed 65 new driver license examiners to their ranks as part of a biannual graduation ceremony that took place at the DMV headquarters.

These 65 employees, following a five-week training program, will be deployed throughout the state to increase service levels at driver license offices. This class is in addition to 57 employees that graduated in May.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin remains focused on ways to increase the service levels at DMV offices across the state. The primary strategy to accomplish those goals is to add more driver license examiners. Like many industries across the country, DMV has faced a staffing shortage that has affected service levels.

“In the last two years, we have added over 250 driver license examiners to offices across our great state,” said Goodwin, “We continue working to attract, hire, train and keep our employees in this challenging labor market. Hiring these additional examiners and introducing more online technology options are helping us shorten lines and wait times.”

Last year, in an effort to hire new employees, the division increased the starting salary for driver license examiners while existing employees received a pay increase. DMV has also implemented additional hiring and retention bonuses.

All currently posted DMV jobs can be found here. New positions may be added daily and the application periods typically last for up to a week. In some cases, multiple people can be hired from a single posting.

Tips to improve your DMV Experience

While DMV continues work to address its staffing shortage, the division offers the following tips for an improved customer experience:

Renew early – Don’t wait until the last minute to renew your driver license or ID card. DMV sends a reminder card to the address on file six months before the expiration date. Customers can renew at any time during this six-month window.

Renew online – In most cases, unless they renewed online last time, customers can renew their credential online.

Make an appointment – Customers with appointments are serviced daily from office opening until 12 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance at skiptheline.ncdot.gov. Again, don’t wait until the last minute. It is not uncommon for the soonest available appointment to be several weeks out.

Walk-in availability – Each full-time driver license office accepts walk-in customers on weekdays from 12-5 p.m. Part-time and​ express offices service only walk-in customers.

Be prepared – Check the DMV website to make sure you bring the required documentation for your desired service. One frequently forgotten item is a printed document proving liability insurance.

REAL ID – Customers have more time to get their REAL ID as the federal implementation date requiring a REAL ID to fly commercially or to visit federal, military, and nuclear facilities has been moved back to May 7, 2025.

