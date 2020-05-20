67 pounds of marijuana, 9 firearms, and $220,000 in cash seized in Concord drug bust

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old is facing multiple charges after 67 pounds of marijuana, firearms, and about $220,000 in cash were found in his possession, Concord Police said.

Liam Conner Stewart has been charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $700,000 bond.

Investigators with the department’s Street Crimes Unit and Vice & Narcotics executed a search warrant in several locations on Monday, May 18, including Stewart’s home located in the 2800 block of Quarry View Court in Concord.

Police seized more than 67 pounds of marijuana and about $220,000 in cash. In addition to the narcotics and cash, nine firearms were also seized pending further investigation.

As the investigation continues, Stewart may face additional charges, police said.