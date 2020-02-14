7 agencies receive grants to support Hurricane Florence recovery work

(WNCT) Seven agencies working to help people recovering from Hurricane Florence will receive state grants totaling $1 million to further fund their relief efforts.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is awarding the grants through its Emergency Management division.

The funds are designated in the Disaster Recovery Act of 2019 for volunteer and non-profit organizations that provide shelter, housing repairs and other emergency and disaster recovery services in Hurricane Florence affected communities.

“The organizations receiving these funds are doing important work to help people get back into safe homes and recover after Hurricane Florence,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

The grants will go to these agencies in the following amounts:

United Way of the Cape Fear Area: $125,000

The United Methodist Church: $150,000

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh: $150,000

Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries: $160,000

Bladen Disaster Recovery Team: $160,000

United Way of Coastal Carolina: $155,000

Baptists on Mission: $100,000

Voluntary agencies were eligible to apply for the competitive grant awards with a deadline of January 13 to submit applications.

The applications were reviewed and scored by a multidisciplinary team using scoring criteria that were made available at the time of application.

This is the second round of state grants awarded to voluntary agencies working on Hurricane Florence recovery.

Grants totaling $2 million were awarded to six organizations last September.

These grants add to the $3.4 billion in state and federal funds already on the ground for Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew relief in North Carolina.