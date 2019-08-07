7 cats dead, 14 dogs hospitalized after Durham animal hospital fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say that seven cats died and more than a dozen other animals were hospitalized after a fire at an animal hospital.

A call came in just after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at the Falconbridge Animal Hospital, located at 1401 W. N.C. Highway 54 in Durham. When officials arrived on scene, flames were seen coming from the back of the establishment.

As a result of the fire, 14 dogs and an iguana were hospitalized. They were transported to a 24-hour veterinarian office. There is no word on the condition of the animals.

Officials on scene told CBS 17 that the fire was extinguished Tuesday night but it rekindled around 2 a.m. and crews had to come back out.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as they worked to put out any remaining hot spots. The scene was once again cleared by 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time but officials on scene said they believe the fire was fueled through oxygen tanks that were inside the hospital.

Officials say no employees or firefighters were injured in the fire.