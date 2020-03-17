Live Now
7 family members killed in Chatham County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) – Seven people are dead following a murder-suicide on Sunday in Moncure, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies first responded to a “shots fired” call off of Moncure Flatwood Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once on the scene, it became apparent that the shooting extended to more than one residence.

The event is not believed to be random but the motive is unknown at this time.

The suspected shooter and victims were all members of the same family, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators worked through the night to process the scene and piece together more details.

So far, a total of seven people have been confirmed dead, including the suspected shooter.

The names of the deceased are:

  • Jeanie Ray, 67
  • Helen Mason, 93
  • Ellis Mansfield, 73
  • Lisa Mansfield, 54
  • John Paul Sanderford, 41
  • Nicole Sanderford, 39
  • Larry Ray, 66

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,” says Sheriff Mike Roberson. “To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable. There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel like a community in the wake of this terrible event.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina SBI remained on the scene Monday morning.

