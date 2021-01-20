7-year-old boy struck by stray bullet during shootout in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 7-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:35 p.m. along the 400 block of Hilo Drive where two unknown suspects were shooting at each other in an apartment complex parking lot.

Bullet holes in a nearby car. pic.twitter.com/0D9j4UOZgX — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFOX46) January 19, 2021

At least one of the rounds penetrated an occupied apartment and struck a young child.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Follow FOX 46 for more details when provided.