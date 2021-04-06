7-year-old injured in northwest Charlotte shooting returns home from hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A seven-year-old girl who was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte is out of the hospital and happy to be home, her mom tells FOX 46.

The little girl, Zionna, was caught in the crossfire of two groups of people shooting at each other in the 1000 block of Marble Street just after 7 p.m. on March 30. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She has returned home after reaching stable condition and her mother tells FOX 46 she has been brave throughout the difficult incident.

“We would like justice for her and to move her somewhere safe for her to recover once she is out the hospital,” her mom told FOX 46 before Zionna was released from the hospital. “she has been so brave and tough through it all.”

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting that left Zionna injured.

Shiodon Shipp, 23, Alvin Steele, 20, and Jarvis Short, 28 were charged with several crimes following the violent incident. Detectives say they have leads in a separate, but related shooting, that left two other juveniles injured in northwest Charlotte.

An eight-year-old friend of Zionna was with her when the shooting happened, according to the little girl’s mother. She, along with several other members of the community gathered at a prayer vigil to call for an end to the violence last week.

Zionna’s grandmother was also in attendance, saying she was glad doctors were able to remove the bullet from the little girl’s body, so she could start to mend.

FOX 46 will continue to bring you updates on Zionna and the search for the others police say were involved in the March 30 shootings. Check back for more.