72-year-old gas station clerk dies after early morning shooting in Greensboro; police still seeking suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police were called to the Speedway gas station on the 2800 block of Battleground Avenue at 6:03 a.m. Thursday for a report of an aggravated assault, and there they found someone suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro, passed away from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. She was an employee of the Speedway gas station.

Police are seeking a suspect in the case. He was described as wearing a winter coat, and he left the scene on foot.

Maggie Reyes is a Speedway customer and often stopped in when Grant worked in the store. She remembers her as “Pat.”

“I was really hoping she was going to make it,” Reyes said. “She was a very sweet lady, she really was, a very hard worker.”

Areas of Martinsville Road, Martha’s Place, and Isaac’s Place were closed off as police searched the area. They collected evidence in the area and the scene was clear by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.