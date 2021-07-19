72-year-old innocent bystander shot in head in Harnett County, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 72-year-old innocent bystander was shot in the head while she was out running errands Monday morning just outside Erwin, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

“It’s disturbing. I’m mad,” Coats said of the shooting.

The sheriff said Margie Pipkin was in her car at an intersection of Bunnlevel and Beaver roads in front of the Cape Fear Conference Center around 10:30 a.m. when she was struck in the head.

She is currently in critical condition at a hospital in Fayetteville, Coats said.

“No other way to put it – two idiots acting foolishly, shooting” Coats said during a news conference.

Photo by Tory Bailey/CBS 17

The sheriff said the two vehicles involved in the shooting are a black four-door sedan and a possible Mercury Marquis, color unknown due to its age.

The sheriff said this is the fifth shooting that has occurred recently in the Erwin/Bunnlevel area.

The sheriff said Pipkin lives close to the scene of the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, please call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.