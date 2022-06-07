WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested for embezzlement in Winston-Salem.

According to police, in November of 2021, the board for the Covenant Presbyterian Church on Konnaok Drive requested that the police begin investigating issues in their church. Evidence was apparently provided that indicated that Jane Carol Davis, 72, a member and employee of the church, had embezzled funds from the church while working as the disbursing treasurer.

After the initial report, the WSPD Fraud Unit was tasked with the investigation and the follow-up. They determined that Davis embezzled $156,118.83 from the church over a period of eight years starting in June of 2014, through mid-October of 2021.

On Monday, warrants were obtained for Davis for eight felony counts of embezzlement. She was arrested Monday and given a $250,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.