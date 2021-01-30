8-month-old in hospital after shots fired into apartment in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 8-month-old is in the hospital after shots were fired into an apartment in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Around 9:21 p.m., the WSPD responded to an apartment on Echo Glenn Drive when they were told about a gun being fired into an occupied dwelling.

Officers spoke with a 50-year-old Winston-Salem woman who said she heard several gunshots outside of the apartment.

She was sleeping inside one of the bedrooms inside the apartment when the gunshots woke her up., police say.

She then went to check on an infant in the apartment who also sleeping in a different bedroom during the incident and discovered that the 8-month-old had been hit by one of the rounds that entered the apartment.

The Infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 8-month-old’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and the victim is in stable condition, the release says.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.