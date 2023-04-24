CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An eight-year-old girl was seriously injured when a home in north Charlotte was shot into early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. on April 24 in the 2800 block of Burbank Drive.

Officers found a home that had been shot into and a child with life-threatening injuries. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital where she was in serious, but stable condition as of Monday morning.

CMPD did not mention any potential suspects or motives in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.