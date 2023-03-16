GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A little girl who was shot while she was sleeping in her bed was released from the hospital this week.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 25, Aacuria Hinton, 8, was asleep in the top bunk of her bed at her home on Autumn Drive when a bullet fired into the room and hit her. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Since then, he’s had to undergo several surgeries, but she’s up and walking again.

Her father, Michael, says that Hinton will be flying back to New York where he lives on Thursday.

“What if this was your child?” he asked when FOX8 spoke with him in February. “What if this was your family member who was gunned down in their sleep?”

No arrests have been made in Hinton’s shooting. Anyone with information should call Greensboro Police Department or Crimestoppers.