81-year-old woman dies in Rockingham County after crash, being hit by car when she walked into road, troopers say

North Carolina

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An 81-year-old woman died on Saturday night after she crashed her vehicle and was hit by another driver when she walked into the road, according to highway patrol.

About 6:18 p.m. on US 29 north of Reidsville, an 81-year-old woman ran off the road and hit the cable median.

After the crash, she got out of the vehicle and went into the road.

She walked into the northbound travel lanes of US 29 and was hit by a passenger car heading north, troopers say.

The driver of the car that hit the elderly woman was a 25-year-old old woman.  

No charges are pending.

Troopers are not releasing information on the 81-year-old at this time because they are still trying to get contact all of her family members.

Both drivers were from Danville.

