FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division died during a training operation at Fort Bragg on Monday, according to an 82nd Airborne Division news release.

More information will be released after the next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.