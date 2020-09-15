87-year-old missing woman with cognitive impairment may be headed to Myrtle Beach from NC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An 87-year-old missing woman may be headed towards Myrtle Beach, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Patsy Fogleman Nelson, who is considered missing and ‘endangered’. Officials say Nelson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Nelson is 5’8″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown, short hair and green eyes. Officials say she may be wearing pajamas.

She was last seen on Plaza Drive in Greensboro, NC.

Officials list the ‘direction of travel’ for Nelson as Myrtle Beach. She may be driving a 2010 burgundy Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate.

Anyone with information about Patsy Fogleman Nelson should call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina at 336-641-3356.